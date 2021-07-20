Oasis Network Trading Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0539 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $80.89 million and $6.57 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001644 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.