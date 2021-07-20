Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Short Interest Up 29.2% in June

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OCDDY stock traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $49.40. 22,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,911. Ocado Group has a one year low of $48.50 and a one year high of $80.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

