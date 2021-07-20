OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Stock Price Up 5.3%

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC)’s share price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.39 and last traded at C$2.39. Approximately 87,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,311,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.27.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OGC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. OceanaGold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.55.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -10.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$188.57 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that OceanaGold Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OceanaGold (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.