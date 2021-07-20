OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. Research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OCFC shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, COO Joseph Lebel III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

