OctoFi (OCTO) Trading Down 27.5% Over Last 7 Days

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 20th. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and $141,127.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for $6.17 or 0.00020675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OctoFi has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00047039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00012662 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.54 or 0.00758616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OCTO is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.