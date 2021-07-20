Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:OVTZ) CFO Acquires $80,000.00 in Stock

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:OVTZ) CFO Anton J. Drescher purchased 100,000 shares of Oculus VisionTech stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00.
Shares of OVTZ stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Oculus VisionTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58.
About Oculus VisionTech
