Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:OVTZ) CFO Acquires $80,000.00 in Stock

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:OVTZ) CFO Anton J. Drescher purchased 100,000 shares of Oculus VisionTech stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00.

Shares of OVTZ stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Oculus VisionTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58.

Oculus VisionTech, Inc, a development-stage technology company, designs and markets digital watermarking services and solutions to business customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Forget-Me-Yes (FMY), a data privacy software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables secure discovery and delete requests against multiple data sources; Comply Trust SaaS Suite (CTSS), a set of software tools designed to address cloud-native data management and regulatory compliant data governance; and cloud-based document protection system (Cloud-DPS) technology, a SaaS-based document management platform for tamper-proof document authentication and protection.

