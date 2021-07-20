Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,261 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

WLTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.22. 4,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,354. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.17. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $179.31 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.