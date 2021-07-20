Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Cuts Position in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd trimmed its position in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 394,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,259 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital Management makes up approximately 2.4% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Sculptor Capital Management were worth $8,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 113.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 37,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCU. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $46.50 to $48.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of SCU stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.66. 1,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,803. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.34 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 164.31% and a net margin of 19.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is 16.62%.

Sculptor Capital Management Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

