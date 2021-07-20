Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Invests $2.09 Million in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned 0.13% of Malibu Boats as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1,400.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after purchasing an additional 168,635 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,736,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,401,000 after buying an additional 95,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,944,000 after buying an additional 93,666 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,795,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at about $4,129,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.45. 2,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,618. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.88.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

