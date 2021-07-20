Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Sells 1,100 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.9% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,385,000 after acquiring an additional 41,041 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 245.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 82,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,128,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $586.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $535.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.47.

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.65, for a total transaction of $511,650.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,612 shares of company stock worth $48,356,412. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

