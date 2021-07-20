Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

NYSE OIS opened at $5.79 on Friday. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $354.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Oil States International’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oil States International will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Oil States International by 26.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 304,879 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Oil States International by 21.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 15,466 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oil States International during the first quarter worth approximately $528,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Oil States International by 613.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 121,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Oil States International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 30,174 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

