Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Short Interest Update

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 719,800 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 969,100 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 63,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000.

ONTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONTX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 724 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,075. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,544.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.26%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

