One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) SVP Sells $243,130.00 in Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $243,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OLP traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.48. 1,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,325. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $631.85 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.47.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 7.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 94.74%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Aegis started coverage on One Liberty Properties in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 24.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

