OpenDAO (OPEN) Reaches Market Cap of $7.05 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. OpenDAO has a market cap of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00046272 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00012137 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $217.02 or 0.00730681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

