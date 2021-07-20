Oppenheimer Boosts Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $121.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $117.00 to $121.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Republic Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.82.

NYSE:RSG opened at $113.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services has a one year low of $84.44 and a one year high of $116.21.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Republic Services by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,759 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Republic Services by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,266,000 after purchasing an additional 811,132 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,165,000 after purchasing an additional 706,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,458,000 after buying an additional 524,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

