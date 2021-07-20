Optimal Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 180.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469,900 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Service Co. International worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCI. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 1,620.6% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 108,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 102,050 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 1,598.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,677 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 45.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 54,829 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 14.8% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Shares of SCI opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.69. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 143,511 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $8,050,967.10. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,900 shares of company stock worth $11,605,626. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.