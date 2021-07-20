Optimal Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP opened at $155.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.14.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

