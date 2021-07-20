Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 299.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,170,000 after buying an additional 1,053,884 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $7,399,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

IPG stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.80. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,214 shares of company stock valued at $4,743,308. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.