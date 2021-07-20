Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,053,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $51,317,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,167 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,588,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,498.5% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,405,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Anderson sold 18,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $228,901.75. Insiders have sold a total of 481,245 shares of company stock worth $7,799,366 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

