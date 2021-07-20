Optimal Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 96.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,249,000 after acquiring an additional 315,551 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,702,000 after acquiring an additional 834,479 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,381,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,334,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,551,000 after acquiring an additional 36,838 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

Shares of MSCI opened at $556.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.10. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $336.03 and a 12-month high of $571.95.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.81, for a total transaction of $1,359,525.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,729,450. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

