Optimal Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 105.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $154.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.99. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.93 and a 12-month high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.42.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.