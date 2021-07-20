OptionRoom (ROOM) Reaches Market Cap of $133,364.15

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $133,364.15 and $27,812.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00035843 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00097127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00142196 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,753.83 or 1.00232636 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

