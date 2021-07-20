Orbimed Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $10,564,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $4,565,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $3,841,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $51,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RXDX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 36.26 and a current ratio of 36.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.55.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

