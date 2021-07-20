Orbs Price Tops $0.0574 (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. In the last week, Orbs has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Orbs has a market cap of $127.92 million and $4.76 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00047039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00012662 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.54 or 0.00758616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

