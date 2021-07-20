O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Sells $3,002,300.00 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.46, for a total value of $3,002,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $12.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $607.38. The stock had a trading volume of 543,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,259. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $612.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $553.85.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $541,071,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,624,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $158,802,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 895.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 284,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,460,000 after purchasing an additional 256,170 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 375.0% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,747,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.56.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.