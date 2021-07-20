OTAQ plc (LON:OTAQ) Insider Matt Enright Acquires 448 Shares

OTAQ plc (LON:OTAQ) insider Matt Enright acquired 448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £152.32 ($199.01).

On Friday, June 18th, Matt Enright bought 318 shares of OTAQ stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £101.76 ($132.95).

Shares of LON:OTAQ opened at GBX 31 ($0.41) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43. OTAQ plc has a 1 year low of GBX 22.10 ($0.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 54.40 ($0.71). The company has a market capitalization of £9.54 million and a P/E ratio of -3.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 31.86.

OTAQ plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, provides, and supports technologies used in the aquaculture and offshore oil and gas industries in the United Kingdom, Chile, the Middle East, rest of Europe, and North America. It rents acoustic systems that are designed to deter seals and sea lions from attacking fish farms, and underwater measurement and leak detection devices; and manufacture and supplies underwater communication and other marine goods.

