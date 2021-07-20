Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $40.89

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.89 and last traded at $40.89, with a volume of 870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.69. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $1,161,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,711,696.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $153,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,478.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,491 shares of company stock worth $6,031,548 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 616.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 30,893 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $540,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $7,177,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

