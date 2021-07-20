Ovintiv (OVV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Ovintiv to post earnings of C$0.92 per share for the quarter.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 billion.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv stock opened at C$31.59 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$9.07 and a 52 week high of C$40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is -1.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OVV shares. CSFB boosted their price target on Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ovintiv to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on Ovintiv to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.88.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.