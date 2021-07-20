Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Biomedica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Oxford Biomedica stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.03. Oxford Biomedica has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $19.20.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

