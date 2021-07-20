PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) released its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.68. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $46.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

