Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target Cut to C$53.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial to C$53.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.83.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of TSE PAAS opened at C$33.39 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of C$33.02 and a 1 year high of C$53.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of C$7.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.40%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.