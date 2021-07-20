Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Papa John’s International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.15.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $109.72 on Monday. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $113.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.