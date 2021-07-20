Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the June 15th total of 24,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 4,842.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Gold Nevada alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PZG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. 76,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,967. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04).

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.80 target price on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a report on Monday, March 29th.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.