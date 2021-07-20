Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Short Interest Update

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the June 15th total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRMRF shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.04.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMRF traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $14.73.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

