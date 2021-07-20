Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives $18.03 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.03.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PK. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE PK traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.57. 163,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,790. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

