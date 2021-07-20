Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PGPHF. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Partners Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $1,589.92 price target on Partners Group and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,589.92.

Shares of PGPHF opened at $1,575.00 on Friday. Partners Group has a one year low of $899.20 and a one year high of $1,590.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,530.16.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

