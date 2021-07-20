Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Partners Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Partners Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $1,589.92 price target on shares of Partners Group and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Partners Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,589.92.

Shares of PGPHF opened at $1,575.00 on Friday. Partners Group has a 12 month low of $899.20 and a 12 month high of $1,590.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,530.16.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

