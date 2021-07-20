Patrick James Shea Sells 11,000 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00.

REGI opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.41.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.29 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.85.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

