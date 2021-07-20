Paxos Standard (PAX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $86.91 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Paxos Standard has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $894.99 million and $86.91 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00030126 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00025989 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 894,950,167 coins. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

