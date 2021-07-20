Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CFO Efrain Rivera Sells 90,613 Shares

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CFO Efrain Rivera sold 90,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $10,187,619.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,607,368.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Efrain Rivera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of Paychex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10.

Shares of PAYX opened at $109.41 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $70.38 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

