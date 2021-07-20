PDT Partners LLC Invests $502,000 in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,973,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,599,000 after buying an additional 507,725 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,498,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,800,000 after buying an additional 300,700 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 379.4% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 926,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,051,000 after buying an additional 732,975 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth about $5,008,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after buying an additional 175,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLRY opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 136.31% and a negative net margin of 336.84%. The business had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TLRY shares. CIBC downgraded shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

In other news, insider James R. Meiers sold 23,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $467,942.64. Also, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $7,188,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,826 shares of company stock valued at $8,974,923 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

