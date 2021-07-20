PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 26,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass stock opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.77.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OI shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.