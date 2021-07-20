PDT Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Despegar.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

NYSE DESP opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $17.66.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $51.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DESP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Despegar.com Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.