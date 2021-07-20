PDT Partners LLC Sells 37,269 Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37,269 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of WisdomTree Investments worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 20.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,163 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter worth $99,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WETF opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $878.11 million, a PE ratio of -53.36 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

WETF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

