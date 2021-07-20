PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Xerox by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Xerox by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Xerox has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Xerox stock opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.84. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

