PDT Partners LLC Trims Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 8,911.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.87. PAR Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $28.43 and a 52-week high of $90.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.90.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.