Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CEO John Paul Foley Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $11,104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Paul Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $10,842,000.00.

On Monday, May 17th, John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $9,211,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $118.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.45. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTON. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

