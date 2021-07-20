PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Short Interest Up 40.3% in June

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 391,400 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the June 15th total of 279,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNNT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

PNNT stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $432.47 million, a PE ratio of 3.23, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 159.18% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.