Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target Raised to $141.00 at Bank of America

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $119.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.14.

NYSE PAG opened at $75.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.52. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $44.38 and a one year high of $93.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

In other news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,679 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,744. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after acquiring an additional 310,280 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 7,483.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

