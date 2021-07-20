Peony Market Capitalization Achieves $4.71 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001253 BTC on exchanges. Peony has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and $10,900.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00050023 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000259 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000702 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 83.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 12,618,887 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

